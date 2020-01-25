Breaking and entering call in Chicopee results in two arrests.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Chicopee men are behind bars after officials say they broke into and stole various items from several vehicles Thursday night.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us that, around 8:20 p.m., their WESTCOMM dispatch center began receiving reports of two individuals that were breaking into cars in the vicinity of Macek Drive.
One of the arriving officers observed an individual actively breaking into a car and ran after him.
Another officer also observed a second suspect run from the scene and ran after him as well.
Authorities established a perimeter and called in their K9 unit to assist.
Officer Brodeur and his K9, Jax, were able to help track down one of the suspects involved.
Wilk says that he was found "crouched and hiding inside a recycle bin".
The other suspect was also tracked down shortly after and both individuals, later identified as 32-year-old Chicopee resident Jose Luis Rosado and 20-year-old Chicopee resident Jalen Jianni Rodriguez, were placed under arrest.
The two suspects were then taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking and were held there on $540 bail until their appearance in district court the following morning, where they were arraigned on the following charges:
- Breaking and entering motor vehicle, nighttime (5 counts)
- Larceny under $1,200 (5 counts)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.