SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One suspect is facing charges after a mid-day break-in in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard around 12:50 p.m. Sunday for a breaking and entering call.
Officers arrived and two K-9 teams were able to track the suspect to the 1200 block of Worcester Street.
Investigators then reportedly saw the suspect go into another apartment on the third floor of a Worcester Street building.
"The suspect then jumped from the 3rd floor and began running through back yards ultimately ending up on the roof of 182 Main Street," Walsh explained.
Emergency crews were able to talk the suspect down from the roof, where he was then arrested.
Christian Vargas, 29, of Springfield has been charged with breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, and trespass, as well as an arrest warrant and two default warrants.
At this time, the victims of the incidents did not report anything stolen.
