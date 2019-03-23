LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple cats have been found in 'deplorable' conditions in a home in Ludlow that smelled of 'urine and animal feces,' police say.
Lt. Daniel Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department tells Western Mass News this is an 'animal cruelty case' and that they first learned about the situation after receiving an anonymous call Friday afternoon.
The home is located on West Street in Ludlow.
We're told officers were called to the scene at 3:39 p.m. Friday...they have been there ever since.
Valadas says initially 2 officers responded. They discovered a card indicating that an MSPCA officer had already been there.
When the officers went in ...what they found was almost unbelievable.
As described by K-9 Officer, Michael Whitney:
"In my 21 years as a police officer this is the worst living conditions I have ever seen any animals to be in."
Inside the home, officers described it as being in 'deplorable conditions' with an overwhelming smell of urine and 'no less than' an inch of feces on the floor.
The officers went into the home, Valadas says, to make sure there was no person inside in distress; in need of emergency assistance.
We're told it was a 'quick sweep.'
Officers saw what appeared to be several cats in poor health.
"Although several of the animals appeared to be stricken with disease and illness, none of them were found dead...some were missing chunks of fur," Valadas described it as. This was following a search warrant police obtained to re-enter the home.
While the Ludlow Police Department waited for that search warrant to come through, Western Mass News has learned they stationed an officer outside the home all night long.
Valadas confirms once they they had the search warrant in hand they went back into the home Saturday morning along with an officer with the MSPCA.
"The purpose of the search warrant was to investigate a felony crime of Animal Cruelty," explained Valadas.
He says they did get in contact with the homeowner who was out of town and that 'she' did ultimately sign a surrender order allowing the MSPCA the authority to remove the animals.
Her identity is not being released at this time.
Western Mass News has confirmed that 21 cats were found inside the home. No other animals were discovered.
All the cats that were found are alive, but their conditions vary.
"Some were better than others," Valadas told Western Mass News.
Police say those cats were taken by the MSPCA. No word yet, where to.
From the officers report into this 'animal cruelty' case, mail was coming to the home, but 'with holes in the floor,' Valadas says it doesn't appear anyone was checking on the animals.
While no charges or citations have been filed at this time, police say it's all still under investigation...and 'there may be charges pending.'
Watch Western Mass News starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details. We will continue to follow this developing story both on-air and online.
