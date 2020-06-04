SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this week, Baystate Health reported its lowest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU since the pandemic began.
While that number inched up again slightly today, doctors said the overall trend is a positive sign, at least for now.
Today, we take a look at the coronavirus numbers from the largest medical center in western Massachusetts, where they've been, and where they stand now.
Since mid-March, Baystate Health has sent out a daily report on the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and those in the ICU.
Earlier this week, the ICU number dropped to its lowest, at just two patients.
“This is likely the product of interventions we have adopted both on the state and locally in western Mass. from social distancing,” said Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Medical Center.
Here's a look at the numbers from the Baystate Health system since March 16.
The blue line is hospitalizations, which peaked April 9 at 179 patients and stood as low as 21 patients on June 3.
The red line represents those in the ICU. That number peaked April 3 at 41 patients. This chart shows that the downward trend continues.
Paez said there are at least two reasons.
“Those patients who are vulnerable to those complications have already been infected and got admitted, and already passed through that and we don't have any more of that population or not enough, or have been prevented from infection because of the measures we have taken,” Paez noted.
Paez also said doctors are learning more and more about COVID-19 and how to treat patients and to better prevent the need for putting them on ventilators.
“There are certain measures that we have adopted in the hospital to prevent intubation, requiring ICU care,” Paez added.
Those measures included something as simple as flipping a patient over - called proning.
“That means we ask the patient to prone, which is to lie on the stomach, which allows better oxygenation of the patient,” Paez said.
The number of patients in the ICU and those hospitalized has crept up slightly in the last 48 hours or so. Paez said they are keeping a close watch on any surge, particularly as the state begins to re-open.
“It may not be as big a surge compared to the initial one because number one, we know better than before we know how it’s transmitted and we know now more than before in terms of managing those patients,” Paez said.
As we've heard so often, Paez said the key to another surge will include keeping up with social distancing.
