SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters will soon weigh in on three critical questions on Election Day.
But how many people have taken the time to dive deep into the meaning behind these ballot proposals?
The lion share of the attention remains on question one; a proposal that would mandate nurse to patient ratios.
There are two other questions that are landing on the ballot that are drumming a lot of attention.
However, still remain somewhat confused about the finer details.
Question two could impact how campaigns are financed.
The way things currently stand is the state cannot restrict political spending by corporations.
Critics say this creates an atmosphere in which those with the biggest wallets may have more influence in politics.
If passed, Massachusetts leaders would appoint a commission to research the campaign finance system and make recommendations from there.
Question three has to do with repealing certain protections for transgender people.
Back in 2016, a state law went into effect banning discrimination against transgender people in public places, such as restrooms, lockers, malls, and more.
Western Mass News spoke to activist Alexia Vriezelaar via Facetime.
She said there is no connection between anti-discrimination laws and public safety incidents.
Those opponents say that 'gender identity' is too vague and raises concerns surrounding men posing as women to gain access to sex-segregated areas.
They said this puts women at risk and violates privacy.
A 'yes' vote upholds the current law while a 'no' vote nullifies the existing law.
Election Day is just a few weeks away.
Mark your calendar on November 6 to voice your vote at the polls.
