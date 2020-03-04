SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the Bay State, a huge voter turnout across the board in just about every single county.

In western Massachusetts, the number of Biden supporters making a statement.

Warren not only didn't win, but lost to both Biden and Sanders. The question now is what is her path forward, if any, and how are Massachusetts voters helping to shape the narrative moving toward November?

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is said to be assessing the path forward after a disappointing Super Tuesday showing.

"I do think it's important, for us as Massachusetts residents, to reflect that this is, effectively, the end of Senator Warren's bid for the presidency," said Western New England University professor John Baick.

Baick told Western Mass News that what may be even more telling than Warren's loss is Biden's overwhelming win here in the Bay State.

"He has gone from his career is over to he is on top in a space of a couple of week that is just not possible. That is not a comeback kid, this is a resurrection.

Here's how Massachusetts voters voted. All that dark blue is Biden blue.

The former vice president with a big win, followed by Sanders and then Warren. Bloomberg trailed in the four spot.

Digging deeper in a few hot spots, you can see Sanders took a pocket in and around Amherst and points north.

Northampton showed up for Warren and Springfield contributing to that Biden 'W' column.

Surprising, Baick said, since Biden spent just $11,000 dollars in the Bay State.

"I think a lot of people spend more than that putting up signs to advertise that 'Softball season is in town, so please, let's sign up kids.' $11,000 dollars in an era where Michael Bloomburg spent half a billion dollars and for Biden to win..." Baick noted.

As Bloomberg supporters packed up his Springfield office today after he announced he's out and backing the vice president, Baick said all eyes are now focused on the Massachusetts senator.

"This is now a moment, for us in Massachusetts, to see what will Senator Warren do. Her next actions could tip the balance one way or the other. Going forward, her endorsement could effectively guarantee Biden's victory for all practical purposes," Baick said.

An aide to Warren said the Massachusetts senator, right now, is discussing the next steps with her team and that she is taking time right now to think through the right way to, "continue this fight."