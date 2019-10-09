AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A federally-required report, detailing reported crimes on campus, has been released by colleges and universities across the country.
Every college is required to release statistics on crimes reported to a college campus’ police department from the previous three years.
We read through those reports for the five Hampshire County colleges and here’s what we found.
Let’s begin with UMass.
New data shows that, last year, there were a total of twenty-three rapes reported at UMass.
Of those, sixteen of them were reported in one of the school’s residence halls.
That number is up from 2016 and 2018.
We’re also learning about other crime stats as well.
In the last three years, there were no murders at UMass.
Aggravated assault reports have gone down, with eleven in 2016, five in 2017, and four last year.
Burglary has also gone down gradually every year, with just twelve reported incidents in 2018.
Lastly, domestic violence incidents also decreasing gradually, with just one additional reported case from 2017 to 2018.
UMass freshman Mackenzie Terry telling Western Mass News that, as a freshman, she hasn’t had any concerns.
“I’ve only been here a month, but I feel pretty safe going around campus. I see cops a lot at night and it helps to know that they’re there, but for the most part, I feel pretty safe," stated Terry.
Just down the street at Amherst College, there was also an increase in the number of reported rapes.
Twenty-nine of them were reported on-campus, with fourteen of them in residence halls, which is an increase from the prior two years.
Amherst College also saw an increase last year in aggravated assaults, but a decrease in burglary and domestic violence incidents.
Mount Holyoke College also saw an increase in reported rape cases.
Seven were reported in 2018, compared to just one in 2017.
Five of those incidents took place in a residence hall last year.
Burglary also increased at Mount Holyoke, but still less than the eighteen reported cases in 2016.
Moving on to Hampshire College, which has seen a gradual decrease in the number of reported rapes, but still an increase from 2017.
Reported burglary and aggravated assault is down on the campus.
Lastly, Smith College saw a decrease in reported rape cases, compared to 2016 and 2017.
There were three in total, with two in a residence hall.
Aggravated assault is up at Smith College, but burglary numbers are down when compared to the five in 2016 and eleven in 2017.
Despite some positives and negatives in all of those reports, officials from those schools emphasize that the safety of students is one of their top priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.