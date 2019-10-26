(WGGB/WSHM) - As hard as it is to believe, playoff season is just on the horizon, and for many teams, these next few weeks are make or break when it comes to the postseason picture.
Let's take a look at some of the standings.
The 2019-20 season has shown many twists and turns as teams that were the favorites have fallen to some unexpected losses and teams that were doubted have risen to conference contenders.
In the AA Conference, Springfield Central and Westfield are currently neck and neck when it comes to leading the division, both with losses under their belt.
Close behind is Chicopee Comp, who's looking to keep their season above .500.
The Tri-County Conference is looking strong with Ware, Drury, and Palmer as their top seeds.
Intercounty - North is lead by Frontier Regional, with Mahar Regional and Easthampton rounding out the top three.
While in the Intercounty - South, Hoosac Valley is on top this season with a big win percentage, while Chicopee and Belchertown are above even, but are looking to catch up to those hurricanes.
In the Suburban - North Conference, Amherst and South Hadley are on top by a landslide, while Taconic rounds out the top three.
In the Suburban - South, Minnechaug is showing speed, making them virtually unstoppable as they lead the conference.
Northampton and Waconah stand below them.
As of Thursday, Hoosac Valley, Amherst, and Minnechaug are the only remaining undefeated teams.
While in the overall top ten, Central still holds the number one spot with Chaug and West Springfield rounding out the top three.
We saw earlier Chaug lost their first game on the season to those Northampton Blue Devils and Amherst remains undefeated.
The big buzz is Central being now 5-2.
Those losses came in their out of conference play to Boston schools.
Friday Football Fever will continue to watch as the playoff picture unfolds.
