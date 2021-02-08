(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority and we're getting you answers.
There have been a lot of questions surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Our viewers are wondering what shots are being given where across the Pioneer Valley and we brought that question straight to local healthcare officials.
Right now, the Bay State is in Phase 2, Group 1 of the state COVID-19 vaccine plan, meaning anyone in Phase 1 and all individuals 75 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
However, as the rollout continues, many people have questions. For example, one caller to our vaccine hotline asked, “I was wondering if you could find out what vaccines you’d be getting at different locations?”
Your Vaccine Authority made some calls. Currently, two companies are distributing a coronavirus vaccine: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Both require two doses.
- The Eastfield Mall is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- Mercy Medical Center has given out both.
- Stop and Shop locations will have the Moderna vaccine.
- Baystate Health has offered both Pfizer and Moderna.
- Select CVS locations have a combination of both manufacturers.
- UMass Amherst has the Moderna vaccine.
- Big Y has not announced which COVID-19 vaccine it is offering.
- The Northampton Senior Center is offering eligible individuals who work and live in Hampshire County Moderna’s vaccine
- Amherst Regional High School has both vaccines for eligible residents in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley, and Ware.
- Berkshire Community College’s field house in Pittsfield will get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
