(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your Vaccine Authority and we're getting you answers.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Our viewers are wondering what shots are being given where across the Pioneer Valley and we brought that question straight to local healthcare officials.

Right now, the Bay State is in Phase 2, Group 1 of the state COVID-19 vaccine plan, meaning anyone in Phase 1 and all individuals 75 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

However, as the rollout continues, many people have questions. For example, one caller to our vaccine hotline asked, “I was wondering if you could find out what vaccines you’d be getting at different locations?”

Your Vaccine Authority made some calls. Currently, two companies are distributing a coronavirus vaccine: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Both require two doses.