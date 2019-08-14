ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A structure fire has been reported in Orange this morning on Moss Brook Road.
The Orange Police Department also tells us Route 2A is currently closed as emergency crews are on the scene.
Police say local traffic is only allowed through as fire crews are getting water from a nearby pond on Rte. 78.
We have a crew on the way as we are still gathering more information on this fire.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
