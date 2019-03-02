SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire on the second floor of a building on Oak Street in Springfield this morning has left multiple people displaced.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, confirmed the fire with Western Mass News.
This was just after 8:20 a.m. Saturday at 78 Oak St. near Union and Quincy Streets in Springfield.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported. However, we're told 6 adults and 3 children were displaced by this fire.
Leger says the fire left under $30,000 in damages. So what caused it to start?
"...Improper disposal of smoking materials in a second floor bathroom," Leger explained to Western Mass News.
The Red Cross is assisting those individuals who have been displaced by this fire.
