SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Springfield. Police report a pedestrian was struck this morning in a hit and run incident on Maple Street.
Captain Richard LaBelle tells Western Mass News the pedestrian was hit in the area of 31 Maple St. and the driver did flee the scene.
The individual was transported to Baystate Medical Center with what are described as 'serious, potentially life threatening injuries.'
Officers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police are still looking for the car described as a 'black,4-door Nissan.' That's a general description of the vehicle, LaBelle reports.
The Springfield Police Department is still working the investigation as they speak with witnesses.
"Vehicle was traveling northbound. People on the scene believe it turned westbound on State St.," explained LaBelle.
That's the direction the vehicle was last seen heading in.
At this time police are not releasing any details about the identity of the pedestrian.
We're told the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating this hit and run.
When more details come into our newsroom we will pass that information along both on-air and online. Stay with Western Mass News at 9:30AM on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.