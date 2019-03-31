NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police activity can be seen outside Hannoush Jewelers in Northampton this morning.
Our Western Mass News crew is on scene and there is yellow crime scene tape outside the store.
Hannoush Jewelers is located on Main St. in Northampton, in the downtown area.
We see multiple officers and besides the store, there is also yellow tape up nearby in another area as well.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News has reached out to police for more information.
As soon as we know more, we will provide those details both on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40, and online. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.