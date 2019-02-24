WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of West Springfield this morning on Ohio Avenue where police are investigating a report of an Assault and Battery.
Western Mass News spoke with the West Springfield Police Department on scene. They tell us they received a report of an Assault and Battery along Ohio Ave. mid-to-late Sunday morning. Believed to be around 10:30 a.m.
West Springfield Police Department says possibly 2 or 3 victims involved. However, they say no one was hurt, and no one needed to be transported to the hospital.
Lt. Brian Pomeroy say there were no reports of anyone shot. Now, we have confirmed police do have a suspect in custody.
The identity of the man arrested has not been released yet though.
Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. However, they do expect to be on scene investigating as they look to speak with witnesses.
When the call initially came over, State Police also responded along with local police officers.
We're told the area was secured quickly.
Western Mass News was also told by police that they are investigating a report of a possible gun involved.
Ohio Ave. is a thickly settled, residential area.
Last we spoke to police they did still have a section of Ohio Ave. blocked off while they investigated. No word when the road will be re-opened.
Western Mass is continuing to follow this developing story. We will provide any updates as they come into our newsroom.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.
