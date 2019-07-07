WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A serious crash has occurred on Three Rivers Road and Chilson Road in Wilbraham.
Wilbraham and Ludlow Police and Fire Departments have responded to the scene.
It is being reported that there is one car on its side with crime tape surrounding the area.
There are reports of two people in critical condition, with one being lifted by helicopter.
One vehicle crashed into a tree causing Three Rivers Road to be closed.
There are reports that both roads will be closed for the next two hours.
The cause for the crash is currently under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
