STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple firefighters are at the scene of a reported structure fire in Sturbridge this morning.
Western Mass News spoke with a dispatcher in Sturbridge and we're being told the fire is located on Main Street.
Police have shut down a portion of Rt. 20 East and West from Arnold Road to Bates Hill Road on this Easter Sunday due to the fire. The road closure notice was posted at about 7 a.m.
Drivers have been asked to seek alternate routes.
State Police in Sturbridge confirm that multiple firefighters are on scene.
Few details about the fire are available right now.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.