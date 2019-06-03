CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A widespread power outage has swept into the Willimansett and Aldenville sections of Chicopee on Monday evening.
Police told Western Mass News that Chicopee Electric is working on the problem.
But they're asking residents to stop calling them about the outage, as it's tying up phones and dispatchers.
Only call for emergencies.
There is still no information on when this power outage started or how it was caused.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
