SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday night was the third-annual 'Pink in the Rink Night' at the Springfield Thunderbirds game to celebrate breast cancer survivors.
While tonight may have been just a hockey game, for survivors, it was a celebration of how far they have come in their fight.
Micelle Shattuck of Deerfield is a two-time cancer survivor, having been first diagnosed when she was thirty-seven.
"It's been a rollercoaster," Shattuck tells us. "You really go through the whole gamut of worrying for your life to immense gratitude."
She tells Western Mass News, at the time her kids were two, she knew she was in for a fight.
"I immediately thought about," continued Shattuck. "The kids, and that ignited a fire. I was going to fight for my kids and do whatever I had to do to be there for them."
She's just one of many survivors honored at the MassMutual Center Saturday night as part of the Thunderbirds' 'Pink in the Rink Night'.
Those survivors were honored in a pre-game ceremony in front of the sold-out crowd.
Denise Jordan is the 2018-2019 chair of the Rays of Hope.
"It's extremely important, because," stated Jordan. "It's great to have community partners, and so the Thunderbirds have been an awesome community partner. They raised over $30,000, which go toward the cure and research and for support of community services for survivors."
Jordan says that all of these survivors have a sisterhood that consistently stands by each other.
"We have a common bond that," says Jordan. "We have between each other, and so we are also happy to support the organization that, when we were going through our medical operations, they supported us."
Shattuck says, this December, she will be celebrating her tenth anniversary of her second diagnosis and appreciates every day she gets to be around with her kids.
"It just means," said Shattuck. "Celebrating all of the little things. Even when the kids are fighting, I'm thankful that I'm there for that."
The survivors say they are looking forward to the big Rays of Hope walk coming up in October, which attracts thousands.
