SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are urging women to get their mammograms.
Every year women ages 40 and older are encouraged to get an annual mammogram, but the current pandemic resulted in a pause in screening for many.
Now, one doctor is warning that skipping mammograms could be dangerous.
“If you don't have a mammogram every year, the breast cancer has a chance to sit and grow over time,” said Dr. Dana Smetherman, breast radiologist.
Smetherman, with the American College of Radiology, said new studies show startling statistics as more women miss their appointments due to COVID-19.
“Some 35,000 women might have a delay in their breast cancer diagnosis because of the pause where people postponed or missed their mammograms,” she said.
But waiting to see a doctor could be deadly.
“There have been some other studies that show some 5,000 women could die over the next decade because of skipping those mammograms,” she said.
She said not getting checked allows the cancer to advance, making it less treatable.
“It may be larger, you may have to have more aggressive treatments, you may have to have a mastectomy, you may have to have chemotherapy, when you may not have,” she said.
In recent months, new protocols from the CDC and the American College of Radiology have been put into place to make sure patient visits are safe from symptom and temperature checks to mask-wearing and socially distant waiting rooms.
“Breast cancer doesn't stop or obey what the virus is telling us to do,” she said.
Smetherman said for those who missed their yearly mammogram due to the COVID shutdown, now is the time to return to their doctor’s office.
Click here for information on how to reconnect with doctors and the steps that providers are taking.
