AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton brewery is moving to Agawam, hoping to reopen in the pandemic very soon.
Brew Practitioners in Florence has been located on Main Street for nearly six years as a loved venue for parties, open mic nights, and just a day out with friends.
However, it’s been 10 months since they’ve been allowed to do business due to pandemic, so they’re moving to Agawam in hopes of doing business there.
“Essentially, we’ve been shut down and closed. We can’t do any business whatsoever, so that has necessitated the move,” said Tanzania Cannon-Eckerle, majority owner of Brew Practitioners.
Cannon-Eckerle told Western Mass News that operating during the pandemic has been tough. Brew Practitioners received a cease and desist order in July for not being able to serve customers food prepared onsite as required by state COVID-19 requirements.
Cannon-Eckerle did have a few food trucks over the summer, which made operating possible for a little more than a week, but it was not enough to sustain business. She said revenue is down 80 percent compared to the previous year.
“It’s bittersweet for us because we had always planned on expanding out footprint in western Massachusetts, but not necessarily leaving anything behind,” Cannon-Eckerle added.
The new location in Agawam has an infrastructure for a kitchen - something she didn't have in the Northampton space.
“Although we have a kitchen area, there was going to be no way I was going to be able to put in a full-fledged restaurant and have it even be workable. I would have to gut the whole thing. In Agawam, they’re saying there was already a restaurant there, we’ll tell you what you need to do, we’ll get you up to speed,” Cannon-Eckerle explained.
As she waits for the final approval process to play out, Cannon-Eckerle is hoping to open in Agawam this spring.
“There’s places that you come and go from and you think ‘Oh, I’ll remember that time’ but this place is in my heart…This new endeavor, we will definitely do everything right there. We’re super excited about it, going to put the same passion and heart into it that I did this place,” Cannon-Eckerle said.
Western Mass News was told the new location will be on Main Street near the HP HOOD LLC in Agawam.
