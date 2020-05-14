SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several businesses and charities are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seeing the need for support, local craft brewers are teaming up in western Massachusetts to support a cause of their choice.
The hospitality industry is taking a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
While businesses selling beer and wine are considered "essential", Ray Berry, the owner of White Lion Brewing Company told Western Mass News it hasn't been easy.
“It's been tough. I mean, we're all in it together...seeing small businesses, medium sized business, large business shuttering, people getting laid off or furloughed, it's been tough,” Berry noted.
White Lion was 20 to 30 percent into a major construction project prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the planned opening at the end of the month is being pushed back.
"We anticipate, if things go according to plan, we're looking at late summer, so we're looking at that September timeline,” Berry added.
Berry told Western Mass News that coronavirus restrictions have forced him and other brewing companies to make adjustments.
"The door-to-door delivery has worked for us. For other breweries, the curbside set up. There's a brewery in West Springfield that does a drive-thru,” Berry said.
Despite the difficulties during the pandemic, White Lion and five other brewers are teaming up to support local charities of their choice.
"So we all have our base recipe, we do a little tweak, but the key behind this is…a portion of the proceeds go back to those on the front line and other organizations that are assisting during this pandemic,” Berry explained.
This movement is called "All Together" and already has over 500 breweries worldwide participating.
White Lion and West Springfield's Two-Weeks-Notice brewery decided to combine their efforts.
“We're going to have a portion of our proceeds go back to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts," Berry noted.
White Lion brewmaster Mike Yates said they're excited to launch their new specialty drink.
"It's going to be a nice citrusy, floral, nice soft on the pallet, not too bitter, nice easy-drinking IPA,” Yates said
Already brewing their new IPA a week and a half ago, the beer should be ready to go in the next two weeks.
Berry said the ultimate goal is “to honor those in the hospitality industry that are obviously suffering right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.