CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members have come together to honor fallen Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago, and they did so in a tasty way.
Officer Santiago died in an off-duty motorcycle crash back in June. Western Mass News got an inside look at a beer that was created in her honor.
"It's not easy. We have good moments, and this is a good moment," said Angela's step-mother, Kathleen Santiago.
After the unimaginable happened, Wednesday was a day of celebration for the Santiago family. Back in June, Santiago died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
Organizers from the beer group, Hop Headz, and the owner of the Drunken Rabbit Brewing, joined efforts with the Santiago family to find a creative way to honor the fallen officer.
The group created a beer in her memory called "Amor Angela." Kathleen told Western Mass News the flavor was designed to match her personality.
"It's a pog. A P-O-G, it's pineapple, orange, and guava. She was a beach girl, she loved those flavors and that what the beer has in it," Kathleen explained.
Her twin sister, Shavonne Santiago, told Western Mass News, together with the organizers captured Angela’s spirit.
"We use to vacation in Hawaii a lot, in tropics and fun and celebration, is who we are and what we did," Shavonne said.
A portion of the proceeds will go to a local organization that was close to Angela’s heart.
"They are giving us a dollar per pint that is sold, and we’re donating that to the Boys and Girls Club to help them," she said. "She cared about those kids, and she spent a lot of time with them. Playing basketball and just making sure they knew police officers were your friends."
The Santiago family told Western Mass News they have faced many hard days, but Wednesday was focused on celebrating Angela’s life and contributions to the community.
"It's a time we can sit here and drink with our girl, and I know she would love to be here, but she's here in a different way," she said. "It's her spirit, and the more we continue to keep doing these things, the more she continues to be here with us."
The Drunken Rabbit is selling pints of "Amor Angela" and also four packs.
