LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Brian Wilson has canceled his Pet Sounds tour, which included a stop at Tanglewood on June 16.
In a statement, Wilson said the decision to cancel the tour comes after three surgeries on his back over the past year.
The former "Beach Boy" said that while he's physically stronger than he's been in a long time, he's feeling "mentally insecure."
Wilson admitted he's been living with mental illness for many decades.
An official statement from Wilson, provided by Tanglewood, appears below:
"Dear friends,
It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour.
It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.
As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than I’ve been in a long time.
However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for a while. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.
I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we can’t quite figure it out just yet.
I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.
I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year.
The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.
Love & Mercy,
Brian Wilson"
Those with tickets can receive a refund. However, Tanglewood officials are offering ticket holders the opportunity to exchange those tickets for any other concert this summer, except the sold-out James Taylor shows on July 3 and 4.
Those who choose to exchange their Brian Wilson tickets for another show listed below will receive an undated lawn ticket for any BSO or Boston Pops concert throughout the season, except the Popular Artists Series concerts, for each ticket exchanged.
Concerts for ticket holder to consider as an exchange include:
- Saturday, June 15 - 5:45 p.m. - Live from Here with Chris Thile, featuring Ben Folds, and I’m with Her
- Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. - Richard Thompson
- Saturday, June 22 - Post Modern Jukebox
- Thursday, June 27 - Boston Pops Celebrates Queen with Marc Martel, the voice of Freddie Mercury from the blockbuster film, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Friday, June 28, 7 p.m. - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Sunday, June 30, 2:30 p.m. - Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Sunday, July 7, 2:30 p.m. - Boston Pops, John Williams and David Newman, conductors, Anne Sophie Mutter, violin: Across the Stars, Music of John Williams
- Monday, August 5, 7 p.m. - Train and Goo Goo Dolls
- Friday, August 16, 8 p.m. - Boston Pops Orchestra, Star Wars: A New Hope, film with live orchestra
- Thursday, August 22, 7 p.m. - Squeeze
To receive a refund or exchange tickets, email brianwilson@bso.org or call (617) 266-1200 or (888) 266-1200. Ticket holders can also visit the box office at Symphony Hall in Boston or the Tanglewood box office beginning June 12.
Tanglewood officials noted that an automatic refund will be issued to the card used for purchase if a ticket holder does not contact them buy June 21.
