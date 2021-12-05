CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— Bridal Corner of Chicopee held their fifth annual Stuff A Limo event Sunday. The event benefitted the Pioneer Valley USO.
They collected new and unwrapped toys for local military families. The event was held from 12-3, even Santa stopped by to say hi and take pictures!
