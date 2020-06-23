(WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 concerns are putting limits, restrictions, and even cancellations on multiple planned events.
For some brides that were or are still planning to get married this year, the pandemic has brought many frustrations.
COVID-19 restrictions and concerns are still at the forefront of everyone's minds, especially for brides and grooms planning for their special day.
“So far all of the couples I am working with are anxious to find out what the terms of their events will look like,” said Shannon Cruise with Aligned Events.
Cruise said this year, brides have been forced to postpone or cancel their wedding plans.
“The majority of couples have postponed to next year. Some have decided to host a smaller ceremony on the day and then hold the main reception next year and some have postponed the whole thing and some canceled,” Cruise said.
Summer brides have had no choice, but to make other arrangements for their weddings.
While some fall brides are hoping they can still get married on their original wedding date, with the vision they planned, Cruise added, “It will impact what the weddings can look like and really the elements of restrictions and what is going to be required there and then couples are trying to evaluate ‘Is this what I want the wedding to look and feel or is it better to wait until there are no restrictions?’”
The state has deemed it’s ‘safe’ to go to beaches, restaurants, malls, and rallies, but fall brides are still looking for answers from the governor.
“The state is doing the best they can to release information on a time it feels safe, but gatherings have been treated as a specific category, so if we anticipate it’s not permitted through a certain time point, then we can help our clients with their next times,” Cruise added.
Dance floors and large venues fall under Phase 4 in the state’s reopening plan, but it’s hard to predict when Massachusetts will get to that phase since Phase 3 was just pushed back until at least July 6.
“As an industry in general, it would be helpful for us to have more guidance and information. I think the thing we want to avoid is these couples be on-hold when they could be making alternative arrangements,” Cruise said.
Cruise, who is also a bride this year, said it will be helpful if Governor Baker’s reopening plan would address weddings and provide guidelines.
“…Didn’t really understand this until I was a bride. It’s very difficult to move forward with the planning of your wedding with the idea back of your mind, knowing it might not be happening,” Cruise added.
However, she is hopeful the governor will take into consideration brides, vendors, and wedding planners who are all waiting for answers.
“It has been difficult for people to keep momentum going and feel excited and trying to help them be excited they’ve been planning and thinking about their whole life,” Cruise said.
