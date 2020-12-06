ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bridge demolition is beginning overnight Monday in Orange.
Phase one of the exit 16 bridge reconstruction begins, and the bridge will start to be demolished during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next three weeks.
During that time, that portion of Rt. 202 under the bridge will also be closed and traffic will be detoured to Route 2A.
A lane of travel on Rt. 2 itself will remain open for travel.
The Orange Fire Department advises planning your drive ahead if you were planning to take any of these closed routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.