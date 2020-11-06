SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's Bright Nights 5k road race will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will run the route of their choice, then they will submit their times and photos online.
Runners will also be judged on their costume creativity.
Judy Matt from the Spirit of Springfield said the race has been a tradition since it began 15 years ago
"Mayor, the continuance of this event is one more indication that through your diligence for keeping us safe and informed that Springfield is moving forward," Matt explained.
Registration is now open and runs through Wednesday, November 11.
The first 250 people to complete the registration will be eligible for early registration for the next year's race.
For more information on the race or to register, CLICK HERE.
