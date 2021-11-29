SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Runners dressed up in their favorite holiday outfits took to Forest Park Monday night as one of the most unique and festive races in Western Mass returned in person this year.
“It’s fun to watch them through the car, but to be outside and actually running through it would be such a great experience,” said Nadia Dorval of East Longmeadow.
Western Mass residents ditched their car keys for a pair of running shoes at Monday night’s “Bright Nights 5k” in Forest Park.
The annual event, in which 500 participants stroll beneath the holiday light display, returned in person this year after the pandemic forced roughly 125 runners to participate virtually in 2020.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News that she was thrilled to return to a normal holiday event calendar.
“We did the Bright Nights Ball a few weeks ago and it was so obvious how much people needed to see one another,” said Matt.
She said that it was clear how excited people were for the race when registration opened months ago.
“We had them register in September and we sold out just like that,” Matt told us.
The crazy and festive holiday outfits that runners adorn on the course has been a staple of the 5k.
“We want to run through the candy cane forest together,” said Diana Doyle and Pamela Burke. “She picks them out; we have to wear them.”
Nadia Dorval of East Longmeadow, a newcomer, shared her excitement with Western Mass News.
“I’ve always wanted to do this race. It’s one of my bucket list kind of things to do, so I was super pumped to get him back in September,” said Dorval.
Diana Doyle and Pamela Burke, regulars of the event, were just as thrilled.
“We both grew up in Springfield and we’ve been doing this since it started, so it’s become an after-Thanksgiving tradition,“ they told us.
And of course, Matt was just as ecstatic to see this one-of-a-kind event return.
“Feels really good to be back,” she said.
Matt told us that this Wednesday is Military Night at Bright Nights. Anyone with a military I.D., including public safety officers, firefighters and EMTs, can view the Bright Nights display free of charge.
