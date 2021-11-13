SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Business leaders and philanthropists in Springfield gathered at MGM Springfield for the annual Bright Nights Ball. The event helps raise money for the spirit of Springfield.
This year’s ball was extra meaningful after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers said the ability to come together for an event like this means a lot to the community.
Local leaders and community members turned out on Saturday night for the 2021 Bright Nights Ball at MGM Springfield.
"This is the launch of the holiday season. It is the event that kind of inaugurates what's happening in downtown in the city of Springfield... I think this is something that the entire community looks forward to," said Abe Berry, vice president of hospitality of MGM Springfield.
The ball helps raise money to support administrative costs of the full annual calendar of events hosted by the Spirit of Springfield, including the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast and Star-Spangled Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield partnered with MGM to hold the black-tie event, something Berry told Western Mass News, means a lot to the community.
"The ability to come together for a great cause is paramount to the city, paramount to the growth in the community and for MGM Springfield to be able to be a part of that, we're all excited to be able to do this year," said Berry.
This year’s theme “Cherry Blossoms Under The Moonlight,” which organizers said is fitting, after the event was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"New beginnings, cherry blossoms, springtime, really revolving around a lot of the beautiful colors that you see and kind of a spirit of embodying what's happening now with being able to come back together and being able to have these events again," said Berry.
Specialty materials company Eastman” is the event's main sponsor this year. The company’s site manager Shawn Pace was named this year’s chair. He told Western Mass News what that title means to him.
"If you think about the spirit of Springfield and all that they do for the community and great events like bright nights, it's just a privilege and an honor as a company to be a small part of making this sort of thing happen," said Pace.
Bright Nights at Forest Park kicks off the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
