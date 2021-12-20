SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With Christmas just days away, time is running out to visit Bright Nights at Forest Park this holiday season.
“This year will not be bigger than last year,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News, “It will be bigger than 2019, which is what we really compare things to.”
Matt shared her excitement for this season’s festivities.
“We’re just grateful, grateful that we’re able to do it, grateful that we’re having a great turnout,” she said.
They have been seeing high numbers this year even though it may not look like the typical winter wonderland.
“A week ago, when we had that 60 some-odd degree day, I’m going by the concession stand and every one of the six tables is full of people eating outside, and when do you get that in the middle of winter?” Matt told us.
This holiday season, all the attractions have been open after the pandemic forced some to close down in 2020.
“This year, the one thing that’s new is we are able to bring the gift shop back because the gift shop was closed,” Matt explained. “They wouldn’t allow us to open it last year, so we have the carousel rides, we have the concession stand, and the gift shop, and the gift shop has never had a better year than this year.”
One local resident said that she is excited to bring some of her 11 grandchildren for the full experience again.
“Just the littler ones, you know what I mean, because it’s just so magical going through those lights. It’s a memory,” Betty Boggis of Agawam told us. “We are so lucky to have this in the area. So many places don’t.”
Bright Nights will be open through January 2nd, and Matt said that one their biggest nights is still ahead.
“We will have a great New Year’s Eve,” said Matt. “There are a lot of great activities for the kids and noisemakers, and we have free ride tickets on the carousel, so it’s just a very festive evening.”
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at a Big Y store or online here.
