SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are just four nights left to experience one of the nation’s best public holiday light displays.
Bright Nights will be ending their season this Sunday.
Typically, New Year's Day marks the end of the Bright Nights season, but with a shortened holiday stretch and some tough weather conditions, the event will continue through January 5.
“Well, we’ve had a really good season with the exception of the times we had to close because of inclement weather, but our numbers were right on target," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
Bright Nights had to cancel their first opening Sunday and their first attempt at this year's road race because of wintry conditions.
Matt said the weather highly impacts the success of the event.
“We had more rain this year than I can ever recall. The weather really dominates this activity. If we have a certain amount of snow, it’s nice. If we have too much snow, then people can’t get there," Matt explained.
However, the weather didn’t stop all visitors from coming down.
“First time in years, we had two snow closures - one snow and one ice - but other than that, people have been coming out. They’ve been very grateful," Matt noted.
Matt told Western Mass News that it's important for Bright Nights to hit their numbers so that other events may also thrive.
“It’s really important for Bright Nights to have a good season because Bright Nights is what gives us the operating income so that the Spirit of Springfield can do the Fourth of July and the pancake breakfast," Matt added.
Matt said Bright Nights, which made the USA Today’s 10 best public holiday light displays, has become a holiday institution in Springfield.
“It’s really a pride builder for the city and it really is a treasure tradition because it's really intergenerational. There's three generations that have come through Bright Nights," Matt said.
Bright Nights will be operating during normal business hours for their final weekend, closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more on the 2019 Bright Nights season, CLICK HERE.
