SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The hours for Bright Nights at Forest Park has been extended after receiving permission from Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito.
Beforehand, the Spirit of Springfield has been allowing cars to enter Forest Park until 8:45 p.m. due to Governor Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory order, but now can grant entry until 9:30 p.m.
This will be going into effect starting Saturday, December 5, and will be running operations until January 6.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt released a statement to Western Mass News on this latest announcement, saying:
“It is an extra 45 minutes of holiday cheer each night during a time when it is so needed. We want as many families as possible to fill their hearts with the warmth of the holiday season while staying safe in their car. We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue to make Bright Nights a holiday tradition for so many.”
For more information on the event's COVID-19 safety protocols and available tickets, you can click here.
