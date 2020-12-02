SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright lights of red, white, and blue in Forest Park Wednesday night, in honor of military and emergency responders night.
The Spirit of Springfield, along with the NiSource Charitable Foundation, hosted a very patriotic Bright Nights, lined with American flags.
Free admissions were given to the active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency responders.
"Springfield has always been great to its men and women in uniform, to its first responders and their families. The support is just unmatched, not just throughout the Commonwealth but throughout the country. So, it never gets old, and with what's the country and the Commonwealth have been going through with COVID, it's just a great opportunity for us to return and thank everyone for their support," said Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary Keefe.
Bright Nights at Forest Park opened for its 26th season last Wednesday and will run through Wednesday, January 6.
