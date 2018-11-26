SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Bright Nights 5K Road Race in Springfield has been postponed until Tuesday due to the weather.
This according to Judy Matt with the Spirit of Springfield.
This afternoon, our 'First Warning Weather' team is reporting a cold rain will begin to fall and continue into the night.
The race which attracts hundreds of people annually was slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Runners travel through Forest Park to enjoy the magnificent lighting displays.
The event will now take place tomorrow evening, Tuesday, November 27th.
Check-In is at 5 p.m. and the race will start at 6:30 p.m.
