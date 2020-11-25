SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An annual tradition in Forest Park hasn't let COVID-19 get in the way. Bright Nights just opened for its 26th season! While it may look a little different, opening night is off to a good start.
The lights are now on at Forest Park, and opening night officially sold out. The line of cars is piling up down the road with eager guests waiting to get in.
For some, this is a yearly tradition, and for others, it has been a new experience.
"Well this is my first time being here," said 7-year-old Hudson Bell. "I get to see these Christmas lights."
The gates are open from 4:45 until 8:45 p.m. per Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 curfew beginning at 10 p.m. Everyone must remain in their cars this year. No one is allowed to walk around.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance online. The first night was sold out, but you can still get tickets for other dates through January 6.
The Spirit of Springfield said they see around 300 cars per hour, but this year they're expecting to move people through much faster since tickets aren't sold at the gates, and on Wednesday night, the line moved very smoothly.
