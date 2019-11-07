SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights needs your help!
USA Today has nominated Bright Nights at Forest Park to their 'Top 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.'
Spirit of Springfield is now counting on fans to vote for the event.
The newspaper's experts and editors combed the nation for the 20 best, brightest, and most beautiful holiday light shows.
Now, you get to crown the winner, which receives the title best public holiday lights display of 2019.
People can vote once per day until the polls close on Monday, December 2 at noon.
The ten winning displays will be announced on Friday, December 13.
To cast your vote, CLICK HERE.
The upcoming season of Bright Nights will run from November 27 to January 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.