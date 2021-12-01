SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights in Forest Park is offering free admission for first responders on Wednesday.
Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., active military, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel can enjoy the holiday lights in the park for free.
Valid identification is required and reservations are not required.
