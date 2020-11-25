SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The gates at Bright Nights will open for the season at 5 p.m. Wednesday, kicking off another year of the drive-thru light show.
Opening night is already sold out and there will be some changes you should be aware of.
First, the gates will close at 8:45 p.m. each night to accommodate Governor Charlie Baker's 'stay-at-home' advisory beginning at 10 p.m., causing a loss of around 36 hours of operation for the Bright Nights season.
The 5k road race is also unfortunately canceled.
Santa will only be waving to visitors in their cars every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Also, keep in mind you'll have to buy tickets ahead of time this year, either online or at any Big Y World Class Market.
"We’ll probably be able to move people a lot quicker than we ever have...We’re just really grateful that we got permission to produce Bright Nights. We’ve been working all summer getting the sponsorship and the dollars necessary to open up," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
While the Spirit of Springfield has made several changes to accommodate state protocols, they've also made changes to help the residents of the area.
Matt explained that this year, they have provided new passes to help officers let homeowners through into the neighborhoods quickly.
