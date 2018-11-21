SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights at Forest Park has kicked off its 24th season tonight.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, they flipped the switch and all of the lights in the park are on and ready for your viewing pleasure.
To date, Bright Nights has welcomed more than 3.8 million visitors and organizers are hoping for large numbers this year too.
Driving along the three mile route, there are more than 400 displays, with more than 650,000 lights glowing.
Last year’s opening night made history with more than 1,400 cars coming through the gates.
Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, told Western Mass News why this annual event attracts thousands year after year.
"It's a family event...all ages, groups come here. We'll ask the question who is in the car and age groups and you'll see all age groups in one car," Matt said.
Bright Nights will run until January 1, but they will be closed November 26 and 27.
Sunday through Thursday, they will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.
On Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, the gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Admission Monday through Thursday is $18 per car and $21 per car on weekends and holidays. However, only for opening night, it is $6 per car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.