SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Christmas holiday is inching closer, and despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting many festive events this year, one local event is shining brighter than ever.
While lines are long, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day might be even more packed, officials say.
Though the coronavirus pandemic canceled many holiday events this year, Bright Nights in Forest Park is looking busier than ever before.
With everyone kept in their cars, socially distanced, plus safety measures implemented throughout the event, the president of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt, told Western Mass News this is the go-to place this year.
She's not only seeing local people come to Bright Nights, but people from nearby states like Connecticut or New Hampshire are making their way to Forest Park.
Matt said the turn out is remarkable.
"During the week, we get 800-900 cars, which is normal. But now we're getting 1,500 cars, and part of the reason we can do that is that we have a software system, so it's a touchless situation, so people don't have to take money out and pay," she explained. "So they hold their ticket in the window or their phone, and the window scanned. So we're doing seven to eight cars a minute."
Matt added that the only real challenge is having to turn people away due to the line build-up.
She credits the Springfield Police for stepping up during this time as they want everyone to get a taste of this event, especially as this is one of the only large events still able to get the green light during the pandemic.
Bright Nights will remain open from 4:45 to 9:30 p.m.
Matt also said because the lines are so long that if anyone plans on coming, they will need to arrive no later than 7 p.m. because they start to close the line off at a certain point around 8 p.m.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, learn how another local event, celebrating the holiday season during the pandemic.
