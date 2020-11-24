SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is just one day away from the big opening of Bright Nights in Springfield.
The excitement is building in Springfield, but while there are some changes to Bright Nights this year, it's clear nothing is keeping people away from this mostly COVID safe event.
“As we speak, we’re nearly sold out, if not sold out, for tomorrow night,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said.
The city of Springfield is about to get much brighter, during a time where COVID-19 has kept many businesses and events in the dark.
“We’re just really grateful that we got permission to produce Bright Nights,” Matt said. “We’ve been working all summer getting the sponsorship and the dollars necessary to open up.”
This year's Bright Nights’ lights were up and ready to go for opening night on Wednesday. People all across the city are ready for the 26th annual event, especially those who live close to all the action.
“Getting into and out of this neighborhood has been a challenge,” Springfield resident Maria Barnes said.
Barnes lives near Forest Park. She said once the lights turn on in the park headlights can be seen down the road for miles.
“For the most part you have to be careful because coming in off of 91 either way, south or north, you can get stuck in traffic for close to 45 minutes,” Barnes explained.
But this year, Matt said they have a new plan in place for nearby residents.
“We had cards made up for the windshields for the residents so that the police will know that they’re residents and to pull them out on the street to ease any issue there,” Matt said.
Another change for this year impacts the entry process where guests will need a ticket in advance that can be purchased online.
The gates will close at 8:45 p.m. every night to accommodate Governor Baker's Stay at Home Advisory beginning at 10 p.m., causing a loss of around 36 hours of Bright Nights for the season.
While Matt said in past years they've seen 300 cars every hour, this year she is expecting even more.
“We’ll probably be able to move people a lot quicker than we ever have,” Matt explained.
Over near the park, Barnes said while she’s okay with the inevitable traffic, she just wants to see the city succeed.
“I would much rather have Springfield on the map for something positive and Bright Nights is positive,” Barnes said. “You can do it safely in the confinement of your own car; you don’t have to worry about COVID.”
Wednesday’s opening night is practically sold out, as well as season passes. But tickets are still available online or in any Big Y store for other dates, through January 6.
Matt said they will close off the line sometime before 8:45 p.m. so the gates can close at that point.
