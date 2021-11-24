SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights at Forest Park begins Wednesday after the celebration was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Governor Baker will be joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Spirit of Springfield president Judy Matt and other local leaders to kick off the holiday festivities.
This will be the first time a Massachusetts governor has made an official visit to the holiday lights which began in 1995.
The lighting ceremony will kick off at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Santa's Magical Forest.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and admission is $6 per car, the same price it was when the display first opened.
The holiday light display will be open through January 2nd. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.
