SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The lights are going out on a holiday drive-thru display we all know and love.
Bright Nights is closing for the season this week.
The even looked a little different this year with COVID-19 safety protocols, but business did not slow down.
“I think it was better this year because people were looking forward to something,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
Matt told Western Mass News the drive thru event drew more than 200,000 people this year.
The pandemic took away Bright Nights traditions like the annual 5k run, a carousel, and a gift shop, but the need for quick touchless tickets made getting people in more efficient this year.
“This year, because it was all prepaid and it was COVID friendly, all you had to do was put your ticket up to the window and scan it, so as a result from that procedure, we were able to do six cars a minute to get into the park,” Matt explained.
While in past years, they would let everyone in line through the gate until the last car was through, they had to cut the line off at a certain point due to a statewide curfew. Those people were offered either a full refund or a new ticket for another day.
“…But it went wall because people really didn't have much else to do,” Matt noted.
Luckily, people had a little more time this year to attend and you do too. The lights will go out Wednesday after the last night of the season.
All of the lights will then be taken down and stored for next year and this process takes about three months.
Matt said she’s hopeful for a more normal season later this year.
“We’re just so grateful we’re able to do it and have a successful year and everyone supported it,” Matt added.
