SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights opens in just one week and we're getting a look at a new display.
The Springfield Thunderbirds are taking part this year with an all-new light display at Bright Nights.
It features the Thunderbirds logo and two hockey players passing a puck back and forth.
Bright Nights opens for the 2018 season on Wednesday, November 21.
