SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights at Forest Park celebrated many milestones for its 25th season.
Making sure people who headed to the park were able to celebrate with them.
So tonight, the 25,000th car headed to the holiday attraction and Western Mass News was able to speak with the lucky driver, Walder.
"This is a shock to us, we come here every year and this is amazing, I can't believe that we're that car. It's a tradition every Christmas Eve, we have dinner with and we load up the kids in the car and we come to Bright Nights every year," Walder explained.
Walder said they have visited Bright Nights at least 20 times.
