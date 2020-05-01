BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The largest outdoor antique show in the country is going virtual.
Just last month, the Brimfield Antique Fair announced it would be canceled this May.
However, it's back with a new twist that's reflective of the times.
Bargain hunters rejoice! The show will go on in Brimfield.
“I wanted to make the show happen, even though it wasn’t happening for real,” said show promoter Klia Ververidis.
The pandemic threatened the decades old fair. Just last month, promoters announced the May event would be canceled due to COVID-19.
However, thanks to show promoters, including Ververidis from Hertan’s Antique shows, it's back with a virtual twist.
“So now, we have maybe 3-400 dealers participating,” Ververidis said.
The six day event will run the same time as the original fair - from May 12 to May 16 - but this time on Facebook.
The virtual event will stream live from the fields and showcase items from different dealers.
“We're not launching everything at one time. There's going to be a schedule, so things will go off every five to 10 minutes,” Ververidis explained.
There will also be live auctions.
“In terms of the auction, the bidding takes place right in the comments, so as the livestream goes on, people can bid right in the comments,” Ververidis added.
While there's no substitute for the live show, promoters hope this brings joy to those who can't attend.
“We're just trying to help people to stay connected, make some sales, have some fun, and keep it alive in everyone's mind,” Ververidis noted.
The annual event typically runs three times a year - in May, July, and September.
There’s no word on how future fairs will be impacted yet.
