BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 23-year-old West Springfield man is back in New Hampshire tonight to face seven charges of negligent homicide.
Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy appeared in Springfield District Court this afternoon, where he did not fight extradition to New Hampshire.
Zhukovskyy was arrested this morning at his home in West Springfield.
Investigators say Zhukovskyy's pickup truck, towing a flatbed trailer, collided with a group of ten motorcycles Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire.
He was traveling west and the motorcyclists were traveling east on Route 2
The crash killed seven members of the Jarhead Marine-based motorcycle club and injured three other people, two from western Mass.
The victims were all between the ages of forty-two and sixty-two.
One of the three survivors of that crash is 58-year-old Steven Lewis of Brimfield.
He's back home tonight.
Cecile Lewis says her husband is trying to deal with the loss of his best friend.
"A part of my husband was lost in this accident and never can be regained," Lewis tells us.
Cecile Lewis is opening up about her husband, Steven Lewis, one of the survivors in the deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash.
"My husband is doing okay physically, but, emotionally, that is a different story," stated Lewis.
On Friday night, the Jarheads MC were traveling in New Hampshire when a truck, driven by 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, crashed into the group head on, killing seven Marines.
"Once a Marine, always a Marine. He served with his best friend, Dan, who died in the tragic accident. They had known each other for forty years," says Lewis.
Cecile describes her husband's best friend, Dan Pereira, as a loving family man.
"Dan was a wonderful person, loving, kind. He would give you the shirt off his back. He had a wonderful family. His wife had two children, a brother, a sister, and, you know, in-laws, so their friendship was very tight," continued Lewis.
She says her family knows Dan will always be with them.
"If you should ever see a yellow-and-black butterfly or a pretty butterfly flying, that's Dan," added Lewis.
Dan Pereira's funeral is Friday.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the families affected.
