BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search is on for Bigfoot in Brimfield.
Todd Disotell's six foot tall big foot statue was stolen from his driveway Wednesday night.
The incident was captured by his home cameras and posted on his Facebook page.
Disotell, who is an anthropology professor at UMass, said the statue was a gift.
The statue has become the talk around town of late.
Disotell dressed it up to find some humor in social distancing. He said numerous cars stop to snap a selfie with it.
The professor said he's hoping the robbery is a prank gone bad.
"I'm hoping by getting the word out someone says 'Oh, we saw him dumped in a field or in the woods or something.' I don't think whoever took him can possible sell him 'cuz everybody is now looking for him," Distoell said.
Disotell's Facebook page has been flooded with people sending new slogans to use to post with the statue when it's returned.
He said he would love nothing more than to wake up tomorrow morning and see him returned, undamaged.
