Brimfield man suffers serious injuries after freak accident involving truck.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Brimfield was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a freak accident on Haynes Hill Rd.
Officer Ryan Olszta of the Brimfield Police Department tells us that a 60-year-old man was working on his truck when the accident occurred.
The man had placed his truck on blocks, and, at some point while he was working on the vehicle, it managed to roll off of the blocks.
The man was underneath at the time the truck came off the blocks, and ran over both of his legs.
Police rushed to the scene, and the Brimfield resident was transported to a local hospital via Life Star.
We're told he suffered injuries to his pelvis area, and is expected to be okay.
The Brimfield Police Department is reminding the public to make sure their vehicle is safely secured before working on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.