BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities have taken a man into custody on child rape and other charges.
Brimfield Police said that 63-year-old Lawrence Mongeon Jr. was arrested Friday morning on Apple Road following an investigation into a reported sexual assault.
Mongeon has been charged with two counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and intimidation of a witness.
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Palmer District Court.
The arrest was conducted by Brimfield Police, along with the Mass. State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and detectives with the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
